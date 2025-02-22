District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection, Ensures Uninterrupted Power Supply for Rabi and Summer

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed electricity officials to take all necessary measures to ensure a continuous and high-quality power supply during the current Rabi season and the upcoming summer.

On Friday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Jurala Generation Plant, the 220/132 kV Jurala Substation, the 132/33 kV and 33/11 kV Gadwal Substations, and the monitoring cell. He reviewed the conditions at these facilities and assessed the ongoing power supply situation.

During the inspection, the Collector inquired with the electricity department engineers about the source of power supply, the quantity being supplied, alternative measures in case of disruptions, and the number of personnel deployed for operations. Later, he held a review meeting with the officials to discuss power supply, maintenance, and demand-supply management.





He instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply for agriculture, households, hospitals, and industries during the current Rabi season and the approaching summer. He emphasized the need for proactive planning to prevent any power disruptions and directed immediate resolution of any issues that might arise. Additionally, he urged officials to report any major concerns to him without delay.

Superintendent Engineer of the Gadwal Electricity Department, Tirupati Rao, along with Assistant Division Engineers Ramesh Babu, Govindu, and Naveen Babu, as well as staff from Transco and Genco, participated in the inspection and review meeting.