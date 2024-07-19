District Collector Dines with Students

Nagarkurnool: District Collector of Nagarkurnool, Badawat Santosh, advised students to make the best use of the facilities provided by the government, obtain a good education, and succeed in life. On Friday, the Collector made a surprise visit to the Social Welfare Gurukul School in Bijinapally mandal center. During the visit, he inspected the school premises and later interacted with intermediate MPC and tenth-grade students.

He inquired about any shortages of teachers by subject, whether teaching standards were being maintained, and if the monthly teaching plans were being properly followed. He encouraged students to bring any issues or requirements of the school to his attention. The Collector specifically asked several students about their problems and gathered details. He urged students to make the best use of the facilities provided by the state government, aim high, and progress towards their goals. He assessed students' abilities in mathematics. He also inquired about the textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, and other materials provided to students with Principal Sunitha.

The principal informed the Collector that the school has 570 students from fifth grade to intermediate level, and she brought several issues related to the hostel to his notice. Later, the Collector had lunch with the students in the dining hall. The lunch menu on Friday included leafy vegetable dal, egg curry, and sambar. While dining, the Collector asked the students if they were receiving meals as per the menu. He also inquired about the daily breakfast and evening snacks provided. The Collector advised students to keep the dining hall and hostel clean. He directed the principal to provide quality food to the students while maintaining quality standards.

He suggested that teachers should provide better education and pave the way for the students' bright future. The Collector asked about the sports activities the students were involved in and encouraged them to excel in sports along with academics, as sports contribute to physical and mental health. The Collector instructed the staff to keep the school premises clean by his next visit. The Collector was accompanied by Bijinapally Tahsildar Sriramulu and Principal Sunitha, among others.