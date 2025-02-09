District Collector Emphasizes Quality Nutrition and Discipline in Government Schools

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized the importance of providing students with quality meals as per the government menu. During his visit to the KT Doddi MJP TBCWREIS Boys' School in Marlabidu village, the Collector spent the night with the students and participated in their daily morning routine. As per the day's menu, he had a nutritional drink (Boost) along with them.

In the morning, the Collector interacted with the students, inspected the classrooms, registers, menu compliance, and hostel surroundings. Addressing the students, he highlighted that discipline, effort, and self-confidence are key to achieving success. He urged them to not only study but also understand the deeper meaning and practical applications of their knowledge. He advised 10th and Intermediate students to focus on logical thinking, practice revision, and prepare using model papers. He also encouraged students to make full use of their morning and night study hours to improve their academic performance.

Apart from education, the Collector emphasized the importance of physical fitness, urging students to engage in daily exercise. He encouraged them to utilize government-provided opportunities to advance in life.

During his inspection, the Collector identified lapses in food quality supervision and issued show-cause notices to the hostel warden and principal. He warned that action would be taken against the contractor responsible for the substandard food supply. He reiterated that students must be provided with nutritious meals in strict accordance with government guidelines.

He also reviewed the attendance registers and advised teachers and parents to ensure that students attend school regularly. Stressing the importance of cleanliness, he urged students to keep their surroundings tidy and to focus entirely on their studies, making the best use of their parents' hard work. He encouraged every student to set an example and be a role model for others.

The event was attended by Principal Srinivas, teachers, students, and staff members.