District Legal Services Authority Distributes Free Bicycles to Rural Students at Gadwal Collectorate

Gadwal: In a commendable effort to support students from rural areas, free bicycles were distributed to seven students of Pulikal Government High School. The event took place in the premises of the Gadwal District Collectorate and was aimed at helping students who travel from distant villages to attend school.

The bicycles were distributed free of cost by Ganta Kavitha Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to promote access to education and reduce the burden of transportation for underprivileged students in remote areas.

The beneficiaries of this distribution include students who commute daily from various villages, including Kisan Nagar and Bainapalli, located within the mandal limits. These students, mostly girls, travel significant distances each day to attend the Government High School in Pulikal village.

The school’s Headmistress, Usharani, was present at the event and appreciated the initiative, highlighting how such support can positively impact students' attendance and academic performance. She expressed her gratitude to the Legal Services Authority and the district administration for their efforts in encouraging education, especially among rural students.

Parents and local residents also welcomed the initiative, noting that this support would reduce travel hardships and motivate more children to continue their education without interruption.

This distribution drive underlines the commitment of the district administration and associated bodies toward educational welfare and inclusive development in the region.