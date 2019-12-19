District should top the list in welfare schemes implementation: Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka

Karimnagar: After taking charge, District Collector K Shashanka conducted a meeting with the officials of various departments here on Wednesday and discussed about the implementation of all government schemes.



The Collector discussed about Palle Pragathi programme and its schedule and enquired the progress of paddy collection, cotton procurement, distribution of Ramzan festival clothes, one stop centre work and the like.

Shashanka said that politically, socially, historically and culturally Karimnagar district has a special character. Hence, the officials of all departments should work with coordination and implement the government schemes based on the priority. He informed that soon he will conduct review meetings with all departments about the progress of ongoing schemes, staff details and problems if any. Collector Shashanka directed the officials to implement the welfare schemes and to submit a comprehensive report.

Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, district revenue officer Praveenya, special officer Rajarshisha, ZP CEO Venkata Madhava Rao, DRDA PD Venkateswara Rao, district agriculture officer Sridhar, marketing DD Padma and others were present at the review meeting.