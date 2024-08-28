District SP Gaikwad Inspects Bijnapally Police Station

Live
On Wednesday, Nagarkurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath conducted an inspection of Bijnapally Police Station. During his visit, he guided the police staff on how to interact with the public appropriately.
The SP inquired about various issues related to all the villages under the jurisdiction of the station, emphasizing that the police must maintain a close watch over every village. He instructed the police to intensify patrolling to prevent thefts and advised them to perform their duties punctually.
He also stressed the need for awareness programs to ensure that the youth in the mandal do not fall prey to drugs and to take proactive measures to maintain peace and order. The event was attended by Nagarkurnool DSP Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, CC Balaraj, SI Nagashekar Reddy, and other police personnel.