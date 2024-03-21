  • Menu
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the police vehicles in the district and gave instructions to the drivers

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the police vehicles in Nagar Kurnool district and gave several instructions to the drivers on how to drive the vehicles and see to their maintenance.

Tasks were explained to the drivers on this occasion and directions were given to all drivers driving police vehicles in the district. Additional SP Rameshwar Bharat, AR DSP Narasimha Chari, RO MTO Raghavrao, ASI Admin B Jagan and RSI Gause Pasha participated in the program.

