District SP Launches Operation Muskaan-11 to Eradicate Child Labour and Rescue Missing Children

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has emphasized that all concerned departmental officials must ensure the successful implementation of Operation Muskaan-11, a prestigious initiative launched by the government to eradicate child labor.

As part of Operation Muskaan-11, the SP held a meeting today at the District Police Office with officials from various departments. During the session, he highlighted the main objectives of the operation — to identify, rescue, and rehabilitate missing and child labor victims — and called upon authorities to move forward with well-structured and coordinated planning.

The SP stated that police teams, in collaboration with departmental officials, would conduct raids across workplaces throughout the district to identify children engaged in labor. He instructed officers to register criminal cases against employers who exploit children and take strict legal action.

He informed that special teams have already been formed for this purpose. These teams are tasked with identifying rescued children, ensuring their safe return to parents, providing counseling to families, and, in the case of orphans or abandoned children, transferring them to appropriate care homes. The SP urged citizens to report any instances of child labor by dialing 100 or 1098, or by informing local police stations.

He also directed officials to review last year’s rescue data under Operation Muskaan-10, to verify how many children were truly rehabilitated and how their lives have improved since. The SP emphasized that rescued children should be educated and supported during the process, and assured that Childline services would receive full support from the police at all times.

Operation Muskaan is conducted annually from July 1st to 31st under the supervision of the police department, with support from multiple government departments to identify and rescue child laborers.

The SP mentioned that under Operation Muskaan-10, conducted last year, many children were rescued from forced labor and reunited with their families, showcasing the effectiveness of the initiative.

Key Officials Present at the Meeting:

DWO Sunanda

RDO Alivelu

DSP Mogilayya

SC Welfare Officer Vishitha

Labour Officer Mahesh Kumar

Health Department Dr. Prasanna Rani

CWC Chairman Sadanandam

Deputy CPO Harikrishna

Municipal Chairman Dasharatham

Skill Development Officer Priyanka

DCP Narasimha

Childline Representative Shiva Leela

RDSI NGO Representative Chinnamma Thomas

Education Department Officers

The presence of such a wide range of stakeholders underscores the multi-departmental commitment to eliminating child labor and protecting vulnerable children in the district. The SP concluded the meeting by urging all officials to work with dedication and vigilance to ensure Operation Muskaan-11 becomes a model of success in child rescue and rehabilitation.