District SP T. Srinivasa Rao Pays Glowing Tribute to Former CM Konijeti Rosaiah on His Birth Anniversary
Gadwal: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Sri Konijeti Rosaiah, the District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, paid floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader at the District Police Office today.
Speaking on the occasion, the SP recalled Rosaiah’s remarkable administrative acumen, dedication to governance, and commitment to public service. He highlighted that Rosaiah’s integrity and discipline in political life made him a distinguished figure. As the Finance Minister, Rosaiah presented the state budget 16 times — an unparalleled achievement in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
The SP further stated that Rosaiah served the public tirelessly for decades and stood as a symbol of high moral values in politics. His commitment to public welfare continues to inspire government officials. The government is officially commemorating his birth anniversary in recognition of his invaluable services.
The event was attended by Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, Office AO Satish Kumar, several police officers, and staff members.