Live
- Cong's ‘saffron terror’, '26/11 RSS plot’ jibes haunt party amid appeasement politics row
- Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff call for environmental conservation on Earth Day
- CCI sets the ball rolling for studying AI's impact on market competition
- IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of season due to hamstring injury
- District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell
- Civil Supply Principal Secretary D.S Chauhan held a review meeting on the purchase of rice grain
- CM Siddaramaiah receives a garland made of free bus tickets
- Leading ophthalmologist Dr G. Natchiar conferred Padma Shri
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross Rs 1 lakh crore threshold in pre-tax profits
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has made tight arrangements for the Saleswaram fair
Just In
Highlights
A Police Grievance Cell program was organized at the District Police Office in Nagar Kurnool district on Monday.
Nagarkurnool: A Police Grievance Cell program was organized at the District Police Office in Nagar Kurnool district on Monday. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally received pleas from the complainants during the event. He personally spoke to the complainants and inquired about their problems. Later, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath directed the concerned police officers to resolve the issues of complaints quickly. He said that a total of six complaints were received in Prajavani.
