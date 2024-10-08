District Statistical Handbook Released

Nagar Kurnool: The District Statistical Handbook 2022-23 for Nagar Kurnool, prepared by the District Planning Department, was officially released by District Collector Badavath Santosh on Tuesday at the IDOC office.

During the event, the Collector emphasized the importance of statistics in driving the state’s progress, noting that the data provided in the handbook would be highly useful for various stakeholders. He highlighted that the Statistical Department’s role in calculating the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income is crucial in presenting the state’s economic conditions to the global community.

The information compiled in the handbook will assist in making informed decisions and contribute to the district’s development through systematic data collection and analysis. District Chief Planning Officer Bhupal Reddy, along with Deputy Statistical Officers, senior assistants, and other staff, participated in the release ceremony.