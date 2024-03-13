DK Aruna asks BJP activists to work hard for victory in LS polls

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader DK Aruna on Tuesday said that the Congress government creating hype but there are no records of schemes being implemented in the State. Speaking to the media, Aruna asked everyone to work hard for Modi's government to retain power at the Centreonce again.

She said activists should go to every house and explain about the welfare schemes of BJP government.

She also said everyone had taken the corona vaccine and every house has a beneficiary. She asked whether Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister if he wins 17 MP seats in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections. She said that the Congress government came in the State with margin majority. She questioned whether CM Revanth Reddy did not know before the election that the State was in debt.