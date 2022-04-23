Do not believe in BJP, Congress: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon/Mahabubabad: Telangana made strides on the developmental front even though the BJP-led Central government failed to cooperate with the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inaugurating 40 double-bedroom houses at Singarajupalle under Devaruppula mandal on Saturday, the Minister criticised the Congress for not even providing protected drinking water to people during its regime.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ensured irrigation, drinking water, 24-hour free power supply to agriculture etc, besides implementing a plethora of welfare and developmental programmes; despite that the Congress leaders continue to criticise the KCR Government," Errabelli said.

Sensing the danger of marketing, the CM advised farmers not to go for paddy in the Rabi, but the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay instigated farmers to go for it. Now the State was procuring the paddy as the Centre refused to do so, he said, appealing to people not to believe in Congress and BJP.

Referring to the Jangaon area development, he accused former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah for not doing anything to the region. "The school in Singarajupalle will be developed with an outlay of Rs 50 lakh under Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme. The government's aim is to ensure all the children join the State-run schools.

Jangaon district collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah said that the government sanctioned 4,239 double bedroom houses; of which 600 houses have been constructed and occupied by the beneficiaries. Singarajupalle sarpanch Mallesham, additional collector Bhaskar Rao and ZP CEO Vijayalaxmi were among others present.

Elsewhere in Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, the minister spent some quality time with the orphans at the St Paul School. He appeared overwhelmed by the behavior of the children. On the occasion, he said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee has prepared a report for the welfare of orphans, and it will be reflected in a new legislation.