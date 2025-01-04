Do not give jobs to pagans in temples

Members of the Hindu Jagrutham movement in Wanaparthy district gathered at a huge public meeting organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Andhra Pradesh near Gannavaram, Vijayawada, for the protection of temples.

Hindu Jagrutham members said that the endowment department should be abolished, that pagans should not be given jobs in temples, and that all Hindus should unite to protect our temples, our Hindu traditions and Sanatana Dharma.