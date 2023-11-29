  • Menu
Do this if you don't have voter ID card

As per the election rules, voting can be done with other identity cards prescribed by the Election Commission

Hyderabad: Voter ID card is mandatory for voting in elections. However, as per the election rules, voting can be done with other identity cards prescribed by the Election Commission.

For those who do not have poll tickets, an identity card is sufficient. First you have to go to the BLO at the center, they check the voter list and write the serial number and name on a slip. Go to where you voted in the past and meet the BLO.

Citizens can exercise their right to vote with the help of Photo Voter Slip, Photo Identity Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving Licence, Passport Book issued by Banks and Post Offices (with photo), PAN Card.

Voters can vote with census-based smart card, MNRGA job card, health insurance smart card issued by the Union Ministry of Labour, pension documents with photo, authorization documents issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

