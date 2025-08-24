Live
- AP minister Narayana says legacy waste will be cleared by October 2
- Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket
- India Halts Postal Services to United States Following New US Customs Regulations
- Punjab CM to attend TN CM’S school breakfast expansion programme on Tuesday
- Govt considering support measures worth Rs 25,000 cr for exporters for 6 years under EPM
- Janvhi Kapoor shares fun BTS clips with Sidharth Malhotra from 'Param Sundari' promotions in Delhi
- BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal slams Oppn over boycotting JPC on PM-CMs removal bill, says they fear
- Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.72 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner
- After SBI, Bank of India tags Anil Ambani, RCom accounts as ‘fraud’
- Srisailam Project Sees Steady Inflow Amid Flood Conditions
Doctors urge people not to ignore fevers
Karimnagar: Medicover doctors advised the public not to ignore seasonal fevers as viral infection can be dangerous for the brain, kidney, liver and...
Karimnagar: Medicover doctors advised the public not to ignore seasonal fevers as viral infection can be dangerous for the brain, kidney, liver and heart. Speaking at a press conference at Karimnagar Medicover Hospital on Saturday, they advised people in rural areas to take precautions.
“If fever does not subside for more than two to three days, one should stop self-medicating and consult a doctor immediately and get blood tests done to determine the infection levels,” said neurophysician Dr Sanjay Kumar. The doctors said that there are no medicines to increase platelets, and platelets increase with immunity. They urged people to consult doctors without neglecting that treatment is available for all types of seasonal diseases and to overcome life-threatening conditions. They advised not to use leaf potions if platelets decrease due to dengue.