Doctors urge people not to ignore fevers

Karimnagar: Medicover doctors advised the public not to ignore seasonal fevers as viral infection can be dangerous for the brain, kidney, liver and heart. Speaking at a press conference at Karimnagar Medicover Hospital on Saturday, they advised people in rural areas to take precautions.

“If fever does not subside for more than two to three days, one should stop self-medicating and consult a doctor immediately and get blood tests done to determine the infection levels,” said neurophysician Dr Sanjay Kumar. The doctors said that there are no medicines to increase platelets, and platelets increase with immunity. They urged people to consult doctors without neglecting that treatment is available for all types of seasonal diseases and to overcome life-threatening conditions. They advised not to use leaf potions if platelets decrease due to dengue.