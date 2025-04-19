  • Menu
Domestic violence survivor shifted to Sakhi centre

Domestic violence survivor shifted to Sakhi centre
Nagarkurnool: A woman from Telkapally mandal, who had married for love, was reportedly being assaulted by her husband and his family members....

Nagarkurnool: A woman from Telkapally mandal, who had married for love, was reportedly being assaulted by her husband and his family members. Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Women Helpline 181.

Responding, the staff from the Sakhi Centre, along with Telkapally police, reached the spot and rescued the woman. She was then brought to the Centre in Nagarkurnool, where she was provided with shelter and safety.

Authorities have stated that the next step involves counselling sessions with the woman’s family members in an effort to resolve the issue amicably and ensure her well-being.

