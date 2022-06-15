Donating blood is an act of solidarity: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday called upon people to donate blood. He also urged the public representatives to take lead in conducting blood donation camps.

The minister and public representatives visited a blood donation camp organised at Gandhi Hospital to mark the World Blood Donors Day. The TRS leaders who often donate blood were present. MP J Santosh Kumar donated blood.

Addressing the gathering, Harish Rao said, "If you donate food, it can satisfy one's hunger, if you educate, it gives knowledge. Blood donation is greater than all the donations. Please donate blood."

The minister praised the public representatives for repeated blood donations. He said Lakshma Reddy has been donating blood on his birthday for the last 18 years. During Covid last year on his birthday he donated 2,600 units. P Sudarshan Reddy donated more than 7,650 units at camps. Marri Janardhan Reddy and Challa Dharma Reddy are playing a key role in blood donation. Rao said he had also donated blood on the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said the State needs four lakh units annually, but it was able to collect only 3.7 lakh units. "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives. Blood cannot be made... but donating the blood produced in a body can save a life, an individual can donate blood about 168 times, he said. "The State government would soon set up blood separators and ensure that the entire blood is used and not wasted.