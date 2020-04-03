Donations pour in for Telangana CM relief fund to fight against coronavirus

Donations pour in for Telangana chief minister relief fund (CMRF) to fight against deadly coronavirus.

Sai Life Sciences, a contract development and manufacturing organization has donated Rs 1 crore to Telangana. The company management handed over the cheque to the TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) has also donated Rs 1,22,42,419 to CMRF and also Avra laboratories donated Rs 1 crore.

Medi cover India, Duke biscuits donated Rs 25 lakh each and MLA Patnam Mahender Reddy handed over Rs 10 lakh cheque to KTR.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also transferred Rs 50 lakh to the CMRF to tackle the spread of coronavirus in Telangana. Meanwhile, Actor Balakrishna has donated Rs 50 lakh and his son-in-law donated Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF.