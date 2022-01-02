Donations pour in for Yadadri temple, Satyavathi Rathod donates gold ornaments

Telangana: Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and his family visited Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, a popular shrine in Telangana, on Sunday morning and performed special pujas. Earlier, the temple priests gave a special welcome to the minister and gave blessings. On the occasion, Minister Satyavati Rathod donated gold ornaments on her neck for the construction of the temple. She has donated a pair of hand glasses, rings, and a necklace. It seems that the gold jewelry of 120 GMs was donated.



On the occasion, Minister Satyavati said that she had prayed to Swami to liberate the people from the corona epidemic and prosperity and longevity.

It is known that Yadadri is going to become a leading shrine in the country. The vimana gopuram of the temple is planned to be built with 125 kg of gold, for which CM K Chandrasekhar Rao called for donations and donated 16 kg of gold on behalf of his family. At the call of the CM, donations are being poured in for the gold plating of the Yadadri temple.

Meanwhile, Hetero Drugs and Honor Labs donated Rs 2.50 crore. Hetero Drugs CMD Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy and Devarakonda Damodar Rao on behalf of Honor Labs presented the cheques to Temple EO. Rs 50 lakh was donated on behalf of Hetero Drugs Ltd. and Rs 50 lakh on behalf of Hetero Labs Ltd., Rs 50 lakh on behalf of Honor Lab Ltd., Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy personally donated Rs 50 lakh and Devarakonda Damodar Rao donated Rs 50 lakh.