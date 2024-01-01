Don’t bring bouquets, shawls for NY wishes: Ministers urge Cong cadre

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar have urged the Congress party leaders and cadre not to bring shawls and bouquets to greet him on the occasion of New Year.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the party cadre should not bring bouquets and instead, they should donate the cost of gifts to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as this initiative would benefit the poor.

"I feel very happy interacting with Congress workers and field level leaders. However, during the interaction, there is no need to bring any kind of gifts or other excitement. One should keep in mind that people should not go around leaders under the Congress rule. Through the Praja Palana and other programmes, the Ministers will come to the houses of people and find out the problems," Komatireddy said.

The Minister alleged that the BRS government had looted the public money in the name of irrigation projects and emptied the treasury of the State government.

"Instead of wasting the money on bouquets and shawls, the party cadre and people should donate the cost of gifts to the CM Relief Fund as it would be useful for the healthcare of the poor," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the similar appeal was made by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, urging the people not to bring shawls and bouquets to greet him.

"I appeal to people to give a book instead of the bouquet as a greeting. The donated books are delivered to students and children. The books are very useful for them. Such a move can make a big difference,” Ponnam Prabhakar said in a release.