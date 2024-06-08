Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in TS: BRS to CM

Hyderabad: BRS leader M Krishank on Friday wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging him not to introduce adulterated liquor in Telangana State.

Krishank said that on May 21, minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated that no proposals had been made to allow new liquor companies to operate in Telangana State. He warned that if anyone reported such news, a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore would be filed against them. However, on May 27, the BRS party exposed minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s falsehood, revealing that the government had indeed granted permissions to a company named Som Distilleries, pointed out Krishank.

Following a media briefing, minister Jupally Krishna Rao admitted the truth, acknowledging the permissions but irresponsibly claimed it was solely the decision of the Beverages Corporation and that he had no knowledge of it. Krishank claimed that Som Distilleries was notorious for its involvement in producing adulterated liquor, defaulting on loans taken from government institutions, and causing significant losses to the state treasury.