Don't support protests against CAA: BJP town president Kolipaka Balaraj in Bodhan

Bodhan: BJP town president Kolipaka Balaraj alleged that both Congress and MIM are unnecessarily provoking Muslim brothers for their political advantage.

Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Balaraj criticised that the TRS, MIM and Congress had organised rallies focussing on municipal elections.

He urged the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who introduced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He requested the people not to support the rallies and protest organised by some political parties against CAA.

Shivappa, Narsimha Reddy, Dharma, Damu, Vasu, Ramana and others participated in the event.