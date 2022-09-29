Don't take coercive steps against Telangana, HC tells Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Union of India and Andhra Pradesh government not to take any coercive steps against the Telangana power utilities for not paying about Rs 6,800 crore to AP towards dues as per AP State Bifurcation Act, until further orders.

A hearing was held in the court regarding the Telangana and AP electricity dues (arrears) dispute.

The Centre recently issued an order to Telangana to pay Rs.6,800 crore to AP power companies. Challenging the order, the State government approached the court.

The bench issued an interim order to AP not to take serious action on the electricity dues dispute against Telangana. It observed that it is not reasonable to give orders to AP without listening to arguments of Telangana.

The court directed tentatively to file counters. It posted hearing to October 18 Dushyanth Dawe, senior counsel of the Supreme Court, appeared for the State government and TS Transco.

CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel, appeared for AP. T. Suryakaran Reddy, Additional Solicitor-General, appeared for the Union of India.

Plea to provide special status to Raja Singh

The High Court single bench headed by Justice Kanneganti Lalitha on Wednesday heard the writ petition filed by Usha Bai, wife of BJP legislator T Raja Singh, who is in Cherlapally Jail, seeking to provide amenities like a cot bed, table, chair, newspaper and necessary medical essentials which are due to a special class prisoner, as per the Telangana Prisons Rules.

She pleaded for all facilities statutorily due to a special class under-trial prisoner, besides security to Singh from other inmates who might threaten and cause harm to his life.

Senior counsel Ravichandra who appeared for the petitioner told the court that no clear relief is provided to Singh in the prison.

Counsel for the Home department Manoj requested the court to give some time to file a counter-affidavit. Justice Lalitha, considering the request made by Manoj, adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

State govt files FSL & medical report in HC on encounter

The Division bench comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday heard the PIL filed by The Civil Liberties Committee represented by its General Secretary Chilka Chandra Sekhar, to declare the action of the State government in killing the deceased Tangella Shruti and Vidya Sagar Reddy in the name of encounter on 15-9-2015 at Pasra police station limits, Warangal District and registering the crime under Section 307 IPC and other sections of law and also not registering crime pursuant to the complaint of the family.

Consequently, to direct the State government to entrust the investigation to CBI to establish the truth as to the killing of the deceased.

Special GP Andapally Sanjeev Kumar informed the bench that alleging the encounter as bogus and fake is not true. He further informed the Court that FSL and Medical report has been filed in the Court.

Counsel for the Petitioner, Verose Raghunath submitted that FSL and Medical Report copies have not been served to them.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed to take copies from the registry and if there is any averments can file interim application.

The matter adjourned to November 8.