Don’t trust Cong, Errabelli warns people

Thorrur (Mahabubabad): It’s time for the people to decide whether they want the corrupt Congress or the BRS that rolled out plenty of welfare schemes, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Addressing the cadre at Thorrur on Monday, he said that people faced severe hardships when the Congress ruled the State for over five decades.

“KCR ensured irrigation facilities to give a fillip to agriculture by constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). KCR not only tackled the power problem efficiently but also ensured round-the-clock supply to the farming, free of cost,” Errabelli said. No other State in the country had initiated Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, he added. He urged the people not to entertain those who want to do politics with cash bags.

“All the Thandas have now become self-governing gram panchayats and have access to basic infrastructure and clean drinking water,” Errabelli said, urging the people not to trust the false promises of the Congress.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that the Congress needs to tell how it could implement its election promises. Why not the Congress implements its promises in other States ruled by it, she pointed out.

The Congress is said to be fielding cash-rich and US-based Hanumandla Jhansi’s daughter-in-law Manaswini against Errabelli from Palakurthi constituency. How will the US-based candidate address the problems faced by the locals, she said. The Congress is led by A Revanth Reddy who is involved in a cash-for-vote scam, Rathod said. Referring to the all-round development of the Palakurthi constituency, she urged the people to re-elect Errabelli with a bumper majority.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust chairperson Usha Dayakar Rao and Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu were among others present.