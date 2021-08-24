Door-to-door deworming campaign to begin says Collector A Sarath

Kamareddy: District Collector A Sarath said deworming reduces malnutrition and increases immunity in humans.

Speaking at a deworming awareness meeting organised by ICDS PD Saraswati on Monday at the Kamareddy Integrated District Office Complex, the Collector said ICDS, education, medical and Grama Panchayat officials were working in coordination to address the damage caused by worms from children to adolescent boys and girls.

He suggested that the distribution programme of deworming tablets in the villages should be organised. The Collector said the worm eradication programme in the district should be a success.

He asked Anganwadi, Health, Asha activists asked to spread awareness by providing albendazole tablets to children under the age of 19 by door-to-door campaign. Pamphlet, Leaflets and tablets were unveiled on the occasion.

District Medical Officer Dr Chandrasekhar, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Saraswati, District Education Officer Raju, DPO Sunanda and other officials were present.