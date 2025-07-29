Dorepalli Lakshmi Ravinder Mudiraj Elected as Telangana State Women’s President of Mudiraj Sangham

Mahabubnagar: In a major boost to community leadership in Telangana, Dorepalli Lakshmi Ravinder Mudiraj, former Municipal Chairperson of Jadcherla, has been unanimously elected as the State Women’s President of the Telangana Mudiraj Sangham.

The election took place at the Sangham’s state headquarters in the presence of key leaders and women representatives from across the state, under the leadership of State President Jaganmohan Mudiraj.Lakshmi Mudiraj was chosen unanimously by the state committee, reflecting the strong trust and confidence reposed in her by the Mudiraj community. Following her election, Jaganmohan Mudiraj formally handed over the appointment letter and extended his congratulations.Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Mudiraj expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the committee members for electing her unanimously.

She assured that she would work tirelessly to empower the Mudiraj community, especially women, and contribute to their growth both socially and politically. She also thanked Jaganmohan Mudiraj for believing in her leadership abilities and specially acknowledged the support of Padala Rajnikanth Mudiraj, President of the Mahabubnagar District Mudiraj Sangham, for playing a crucial role in her election.State President Jaganmohan Mudiraj, while addressing the gathering, appreciated the unity shown by the committee in electing Lakshmi Mudiraj and conveyed his best wishes for her tenure. He expressed hope that her leadership would strengthen the women's wing and help take the organization to greater heights.The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Sanjanolla Narasimhulu Mudiraj, the State Joint Secretary of the Sangham, and Gonela Srinivas, the Mahabubnagar District President of the Telangana Fishermen’s Association.

Also present were Swaroopa Mudiraj, the Vikarabad District Women’s President, along with community leaders Yadagiri Mudiraj, Sunil Mudiraj, Ganesh Mudiraj, and Ravi Mudiraj. Among the women representatives from Mahabubnagar were Sunitha Mudiraj and Gayatri Bhavani Mudiraj, while Srishaila Mudiraj and Bharat Mudiraj from Jadcherla also took part in the program.The unanimous election of Dorepalli Lakshmi Mudiraj is seen as a positive step toward strengthening women’s leadership in the Mudiraj community across Telangana. Ends.