  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Double Murder in Narsingi: Bodies of Young Man and Woman Found

Double Murder in Narsingi: Bodies of Young Man and Woman Found
x
Highlights

In a shocking incident, a double murder was reported in the Padmanabhaswamy Hills area of Narsingi.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a double murder was reported in the Padmanabhaswamy Hills area of Narsingi. The lifeless bodies of a young man and a young woman were discovered early this morning, with initial reports suggesting they were brutally killed using heavy stones.

According to police officials, the crime is believed to have occurred last night. The scene of the crime revealed disturbing evidence, including 10 empty liquor bottles, indicating possible consumption of alcohol prior to the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinivas visited the site and conducted a detailed inspection. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details about the cause and timing of death.

The police have launched an investigation and are working on identifying the victims and the culprits behind this gruesome act. More updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick