Just In
Double Murder in Narsingi: Bodies of Young Man and Woman Found
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a double murder was reported in the Padmanabhaswamy Hills area of Narsingi. The lifeless bodies of a young man and a young woman were discovered early this morning, with initial reports suggesting they were brutally killed using heavy stones.
According to police officials, the crime is believed to have occurred last night. The scene of the crime revealed disturbing evidence, including 10 empty liquor bottles, indicating possible consumption of alcohol prior to the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinivas visited the site and conducted a detailed inspection. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details about the cause and timing of death.
The police have launched an investigation and are working on identifying the victims and the culprits behind this gruesome act. More updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.