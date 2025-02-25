Dr Gajarao Bhupal assumes charge as Cyberabad Joint CP (Traffic)

Hyderabad: In a major shuffle, Dr Gajarao Bhupal (2008 batch), has officially taken charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad on Monday. He assumed office from former joint CP Traffic, D Joel Davis. After taking charge, Dr Gajarao met Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

A distinguished officer with a commendable track record, Dr Gajarao Bhupal has held several key positions in his career including, DIG Welfare, Joint CP Crimes, Hyderabad, SP Adilabad, SP Nellore, SP Tirupati (Urban).

With expertise in urban policing, and law enforcement, he aims to introduce technology-driven solutions, enhanced road safety measures, and citizen-centric initiatives to improve traffic regulation in Cyberabad. He expressed his commitment to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and enhancing road safety in the Cyberabad jurisdiction.

On the occasion, Dr Gajarao Bhupal emphasised efficient traffic enforcement, congestion management, and public awareness as his key focus areas. He urged citizens to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure safer and smoother commuting.

Meanwhile, D Joel Davis assumed charge as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad. He assumed office from former joint CP Traffic, P Vishwa Prasad.