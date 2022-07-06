Dr K Chandrashekar Reddy distributes stationery to girl students under KCR Foundation

Abdullahpurmet: TRS leader Dr Kancharla Chandrashekar Reddy on Wednesday provided school bags and study materials to the students of Banda Ravirala ZC Girls High School in Abdullahpurment mandal under the auspices of KCR foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Kancharla Chandrashekar said that he was happy to distribute the school bags and study material to the poor students. He said that if girls are educated there will be a change in society. He assured to work hard on the construction of toilets in the school. He advised the girls to study hard and pursue higher education. He added that girls can develop the hope of pursuing higher education if they are able to complete the intermediate at least. He informed that the state government has come up with Mana Ooru-Mana Badi progreamme with an intention of providing quality education to all poor children. He said that the government had given top priority for education after the State of Telangana was formed.

Later he also distributed cricket kits to the Youth Association of Banda Ravirala

While on the way, he inspected the works of under construction Katamaiah temple

Kancharla Chandrashekar also received similar letters from other schools requesting to distribute the bags and study materials to their schools. Responding to their requests, Chandrashekar Reddy said that stationeries will be distributed to each and every school if necessary. School staff conveyed thanks to Dr Kancharla Chandrashekar Reddy for the distribution of stationery for their school.

Speaking on the occasion, Banda Ravirala sarpanch Kavadi Srinivas Reddy said that it was a noble gesture from Dr Kancharla Reddy to distribute the study materials in the schools and thanked him on behalf of Banda Ravirala village residents.

Education Committee president Narasimha, Headmaster Manohar, Ward member Shiva, TRS leaders Narsingh Rao, Gaddam Ravi, Faizal, Goriga Venkatesh, Kishore, Teachers- Bhaskar, Ravinder, Jyothi, Ramadevi, Varalakshmi, Kalawathi and others took part in the programme.