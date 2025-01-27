Dr. Lakshman Inspires 10th Grade Students with Motivational Session in Aija.

Gadwal : A motivational class was conducted by Dr. Lakshman, a renowned motivational speaker, for 10th-grade students from government and private schools at Reddy Function Hall in Aija town, Jogulamba Gadwal district, today.

Key Highlights of the Session

Dr. Lakshman, who attended the event as the chief guest, delivered an inspiring speech aimed at motivating students to excel in their studies and achieve great success in life.

He emphasized the following points during the session:

The importance of respect and proper behavior toward teachers, parents, and society.

The need for discipline, hard work, and focus to secure good marks in the 10th-grade exams, which serve as the foundation for a bright future.

How to cultivate a positive mindset and approach life’s challenges with determination.

Dr. Lakshman’s session received immense appreciation from the students, who were captivated by his engaging and practical advice.

Participants

The program saw active participation from:

Teachers from private and government schools.

10th-grade students, who eagerly interacted with Dr. Lakshman and gained valuable insights for their academic and personal growth.

The event was organized to help students boost their confidence and prepare effectively for their board examinations. It served as a platform to motivate them to achieve their goals and contribute positively to society.















