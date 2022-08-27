Dr Poola Anthony, 1st Telugu Cardinal to be installed by Pope Francis on Saturday

Hyderabad: The current Archbishop, Rev Dr Poola Anthony of Hyderabad will become the first Telugu Cardinal and also the first Dalit person to be made so at Vatican later on Saturday.

Pope Francis had on May 29 announced 21 new Cardinals with Archbishop Anthony being one among them. The Pope him as a Cardinal in a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

A note from Fr Victor Emmanuel T, Chancellor and Procurator, Archdiocese of Hyderabad said it was a proud moment for Hyderabad that the Archbishop of Hyderabad was one of the College of Cardinals of the Roman Pontiff.

There would also be a Holy Mass presided by Pope Francis on August 30 at

9 pm IST. Both the ceremonies would be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and VaticanNews, he added.