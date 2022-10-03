Draw inspiration from Gandhiji to prevent destructive forces: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the people of the State to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and stop the destructive forces of the country from executing their conspiracies to divide the country.

Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenepally and unfurled the party's flag.

He termed the BJP as a poison trying to sting the entire country through its communal agendas. Revanth mocked PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as students of Britishers and added that the two were trying to the rule the country and the State by adopting the divide and rule policy. Reddy said the two leaders were securing their time by inciting hatred in the country and the State and added that their party leader Rahul Gandhi had embarked upon his Bharat Jodo Yatra in order to counter the divide and rule policies of Modi and KCR.

He said the Telangana unit of the party would extend its complete support to the Rahul Gandhi's padayatra that would enter the State on October 24.