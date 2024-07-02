Dr. Chandra Sekhar Azad has felicitated with , the Vaidya Shiromani

Gadwal : It was capture the profound respect and gratitude that society holds for doctors. The comparison of doctors to divine figures and the acknowledgment of their pivotal role in our lives, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, is heartfelt and poignant.





Indeed, doctors like Dr. Chandrasekhar Azad exemplify this selfless service. Their dedication and bravery in the face of danger are truly commendable, and they deserve our utmost respect and admiration. It's individuals like Dr. Azad who make erstwhile Mahabub nagar and our entire country proud.



Even if he call in the middle of the night, he will receive it.

He does not know whining.

He has immense love for the people of our Erstwhile Palamuru district.

The boy has those qualities from his father.

It is sad that Krishnamurthy , who worked hard all his life and brought his sons to a higher level, is not with us today.

If he were alive today.. how much he would have enjoyed seeing his son receive the award....Krishnamurthy is not with us materially but his ambition lives on in the form of his sons. Heartfelt congratulations to Dr.Chandrasekhar Azad for receiving the Vaidya Shiromani award at an early age.

Dr. Chandrasekhar Azad truly exemplifies the spirit of dedication and excellence. Born in the remote village of Madikonda in Nadigadda, he has risen to remarkable heights in the medical field, earning prestigious accolades such as the "Vaidya shiromani" award for his outstanding service. His journey from Palamuru's soil to being honored on Doctors' Day is a testament to his extraordinary talent and commitment.

Dr. Azad's success is also a reflection of the values instilled in him by his father, Krishnamurthy, whose hard work and principles have clearly shaped him into the remarkable individual he is today. This achievement is a source of immense pride for all the children of Palamuru soil, showcasing the potential and promise that lies within every corner of medical community.



Krishnamurthy, a man of high ambitions and strong principles, ran a small hotel and worked tirelessly to ensure his two sons received a good education. He believed in a society without gaps, where all people could live equally and free from exploitation. This vision of equality and justice was deeply ingrained in his sons.

Dr. Chandrasekhar Azad, as a government doctor, embodies these values by providing equal care to all his patients, regardless of their financial status. His dedication is evident as he serves both millionaires and the poor with the same compassion and professionalism, even responding to calls in the middle of the night. Dr. Azad’s commitment to his patients and his principles make him a true beacon of hope and an exemplary figure in the medical community.

