Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Drinking water issue plagues Kothagudem; Will officials be kind this time?

Drinking water issue plagues Kothagudem; Will officials be kind this time?
Highlights

The people of Kothagudem have been facing the drinking water and traffic issues for the last many years.

Kothagudem: The people of Kothagudem have been facing the drinking water and traffic issues for the last many years. They said water is provided only in some wards while people in half of the wards were left to suffer due to shortage of drinking water. Further, there is no traffic signalling system in place in the town. Despite a large number of employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited reside in the coal town, neither the management of the SCCL nor the municipality officials have taken any concrete measures to install traffic signalling system. Further, their efforts to curb pollution due to coal mining are also minimal. With municipal elections just a fortnight away, the residents of the town are demanding the political parties and the municipal officials to provide the basic facilities in the town such as drinking water, roads in some of the wards besides traffic signalling systems to curb accidents.

K Venkateswarlu, a senior citizen, speaking to The Hans India, said that there were many long pending issues in Kothagudem municipality, the primary being lack of road connectivity. "The water remains stagnated on roads in the main streets. The district headquarter lacks public toilets. Eveb the drainage system in the town is in shambles. Further, the sanitation staff do not take up the cleaning works regularly leaving the garbage in bins for many days. The government has not inaugurated even a single double bedroom house in the municipality," he said, appealing to the municipal officials and public representatives to solve the issues and provide basic facilities to the residents of the municipality.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top