Drinking water supply, farm sector to be brought under new DISCOM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will establish a new DISCOM and bring the power supply to agriculture, major and minor lift irrigation and drinking water supply to rural and within the GHMC limits under the purview of the new power utility.

The Energy Department has prepared a preliminary plan to set up a new DISCOM along with TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL and briefed the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the review meet of Energy department here on Tuesday.

The CM suggested re-division of the existing two DISCOMs into three DISCOMs. He also asked officials to finalise the PPA allocation, division of staff, assets, dues and other issues regarding the third DISCOM.

The state cabinet will approve the establishment of the new discoms in the next meeting, Revanth Reddy said, asking the authorities to prepare a complete plan for setting up a new DISCOM at the earliest.