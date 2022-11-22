Drop demotion of TRANSCO, GENCO officials: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday described the demotion of the TRANSCO and GENCO officials as reflection of Telangana being under Tughlak raj.

He demanded the government to withdraw its decision to demote the officials and assured that theBJPwould stand by them.

The Karimnagar MP said his party would not tolerate injustice to any official from Telangana. "The officials are becoming scapegoats for mistakes committed by the KCR government".

He alleged that the government was not clearing pending dues making the power utilities in Telangana run into losses." The employees have been working hard to save their institutions, yet, the government has not announced pay revision which it has to do in April this year.

"When people are asking for jobs, they are removed. When employees are asking for promotions they are demoted," Bandi criticised.