Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao arrested in Hakimpet

Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao has been arrested by the police while on his way to Siddipet district. The police arrested him near Hakimpet of Medchal Malkajgiri district and took him to Alwal Police Station.



MLA Raghunandan Rao was arrested by the police when he was on his way to visit the Hindu youths injured in the clashes near Shivaji statue in Gajwel.

Etala Rajender, spoke to Raghunandan Rao on the phone, said that he strongly condemns the illegal detentions.

Earlier, there were communal clashes in Gajwel on Monday night after a man allegedly urinated at the Shivaji statue. There were tensions following attack from both sides, which led to the injuries to several youth.