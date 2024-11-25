Live
Dy CM directs officials to collect all critical info on caste census
Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday directed the officials to ensure all the critical information is collected, including data regarding locked houses and migrations.
Bhatti, who reviewed the progress of caste census through a video conference from Jharkhand, directed the District Collectors to ensure the quality is ensured during data entry of all the information gathered during the survey.
In view of instances where few households were missed during the caste census owing to locked doors, Bhatti instructed the officials to contact them over phone to get information. He also enquired about the action being taken following food poisoning cases in some of the hostels and instructed the officials to prepare a plan of action to ensure these types of incidents are avoided in future.