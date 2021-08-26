EAMCET toppers share experiences & happiness

Hyderabad: Toppers of TS EAMCET shared their experiences and happiness in securing the top rank in the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical stream, the results of which were released on Wednesday.

♦ Somidi Sathwika Reddy, who secured the 10th rank in E stream, is excited and credits the family for the rank. She used to read 8-10 hours a daily. To avoid stress she use to read and spend time with family or played. It was her dream to be in top 20 in EAMCET. Apart from studies, she likes watching movies. She completed her schooling form Sri Chaitanya and inter form Sri Chaitanya Junior College. Her aim is to get a seat in IIT, Bombay.

♦The State fourth ranker in the (E) stream, Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy is from Narayanagiri, Pochampally (in Nalgonda district). His father,

R Chandrashekar, is a businessman and mother housewife. Reddy used to read 8-10 hours a day. To avoid stress he used walk for some time. His main aim is to get a seat in IIT Bombay.

♦ Mohd Abdul Muqeeth of Tolichowki who bagged the third rank in the Engineering (E) secured 156.58 marks. A student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Mehdipatnam, he said, "I had expected to be in the top 20; but I did not think that I would secure the third position. It was a pleasant surprise for me. My ambition is to pursue computer science engineering at the IIT, Delhi and also prepare for JEE. Apart from studies, I love playing/watching cricket and reading books. After joining college, as everything was online, I did not have time for other activities. My father, Mohd Abdul Hameed, a government schoolteacher, helped me a lot."

Mohd Hameed said, "For better education of my son we shifted from Suryapet to Hyderabad. He has always been good in mathematics. Whatever was taught at the college was more than sufficient for him; he didn't take any coaching and kept stress at bay. He used to watch comedy shows.

Mandava Karthikeya, who emerged the State topper in EAMCET in Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream, has plans to touch the sky. The 17-year-old student from Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Hydernagar, aspires to become a renowned Cardiologist.

♦ Ravi Abihram, of Ranga Reddy district, who belongs to a middle-class family, secured ninth rank. He is preparing for NEET. His family is proud to celebrate his success in EAMCET.

♦ Bandagorla Ramakrishna, son of a farmer from Nalgonda district, who got tenth rank in the AM stream, is the first in his generation who studied with high merit. He was excited for finishing top tenth in the list. He credited his family for the rank. "My father is a farmer. He always encouraged me in studies. I was hoping to be in the top 50, but with my parents' blessings I got in the top 10; it's a happy moment for us. Tough I got the rank; it will be worth it if I get a similar rank in NEET. I am preparing hard for that.

His father Ramakrishna was very excited to share the moment. He said "my son never disappointed me in his carrier; he is maintaining top ranks from his school days; he got free admission in intermediate and free coaching for EAMCET. It's proud moment to see a top ranker from a farmer family. I hope he will also get good rank in NEET.

♦ Emani Srinija who the second rank in AM stream is from Hyderabad. A student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Nagole, she said, "When my name was announced I was surprised. In five years, I want to see myself as a renowned neurologist and want to follow my father, Dr E Srikantha Reddy. My focus in on NEET; I wrote EMACET to check my confidence level."

Regarding preparation, she said, if you have proper clarity in basic concepts and have fundamental ideas about subject that will help secure good marks in any competitive exam. I studied around 10-12 hour a day.

♦ The key to his success is ability to focus, manage time, study 6-7 hours and hard work. As he is passionate about medical field, he is preparing for NEET. The rank would help him to secure good marks in NEET. Despite lockdown, online studies helped him. A topper of Delhi Public School, Diamond Point, he scored 98.5 in X exam and secured NTRC national scholarship

