Ease of doing business initiatives paying off

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over an inter-departmental review meeting on implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan for ease of doing business at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the departments for initiating various reforms with regard to ease of doing business which has resulted in the State being ranked amongst the top achievers.

He noted that as part of reforms, particularly ease of doing business and ease of living, necessary changes are brought in the existing system of regulations to make it business and investment friendly.

"Necessary steps should also be taken to improve access to information and transparency. It is also a good opportunity for the concerned departments to improve efficiency in the functioning of their departments and improve public satisfaction," Somesh Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary said a sufficient database of beneficiaries should also be created for user feedback exercise and as the deadline for reform implementation is nearing its end this month, he asked the officials to ensure that the work is completed in a result oriented manner.