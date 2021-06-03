Easing of relaxation curbs jolts Covid tests, jabs across Telangana

Hyderabad: People are seen rushing on large to the vaccination centers and laboratories after the State government on Monday extended the relaxation hours.



People are reaching the centres in the large count since two days compared to that of last week. The lowest vaccination was recorded on May 23 with 3,950 doses.

With stringent relaxation hours it was difficult for people to go to vaccination centres during the first ten days of the lockdown. The vaccination has jumped to 75000 after two days of relaxation, and a large number of beneficiaries are reaching vaccination centres to get vaccinated.

The cumulative number of vaccination in the State has reached to 13, 91,574. Similarly, number of Covid tests jumped from 64,000 to 1 lakh in the last two days.

The lowest counts of tests were recorded at 23000 on May 23. A total of 1, 08,696 samples were taken on May 2 as the relaxation extended. Citizens are reaching the centres early for tests.