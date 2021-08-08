Eatala demands Rs 10 lakh to every poor family in Telangana

Karimnagar: Former Minister Eatala Rajender demanded the CM K Chandrashekar Rao government to give Rs 10 lakh to every poor family suffering from extreme poverty in the state.

He said financial support under Dalit Bandhu has to be extended to all poor families in backward communities. Giving financial support to a few and neglecting the others was not a correct way to help the poor families.

Speaking to media persons at his residence at Jammikunta in the district on Saturday, Rajender said if CM K Chandrashekhar Rao really loves the poor and want to improve their lives, then before the Huzurabad by-election he should provide Rs 10 lakh to each poor family in the state.

Pensions, ration cards, the Dalit Bandhu money was being given from the public money and was not KCR's hard earned money. "KCR could bring the ill-gotten money and distribute it here, take if they give Rs10, 000 per person during elections but vote for me" Rajender asked the public.

The former minister noted that with his resignation, CM KCR stepped out, giving pension for persons above 57 years of age, camps were being set up in schools to issue certificates to disabled persons.

Rajender demanded the government to take measures to issue notifications to give jobs to educated youth immediately and provide Rs 3116 unemployment allowance until the jobs were filled up.

He accused the CM of giving positions to those worked against the statehood movement and those beaten up Telangana activists. People were watching all this and justice would prevail, he said. He welcomed five hundred people from Kottapalli who joined the BJP at his residence.

Former MP in-charge of Huzurabad elections Jitender Reddy, Jammikunta mandal BJP president Sampath Rao, former MLAs Dharma Rao, Bodiga Shobha, former chairperson of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Tula Uma and Eatala Jamuna were present on the occasion.