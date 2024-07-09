Eatala lashes out at govt on home demolitions

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender lashed out at the State government and Medchal-Malkajgiri district administration for the early morning demolition of the houses of people in Parvathapuram village in Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the media on Monday, he warned the local MROs, district Collector and senior police officials for acting in a high-handed manner against the residents of three residential colonies.

He said that a Salar Jung Kancha land of 350 acres was sold to several people 40 years ago. “In Saipriya Enclave, small workers and poor people bought land 40 years ago. The former district collectors, RDOs, MROs and GHMC have given permission for the lands, and the people have constructed houses there." Since 1985, during the then NT Rama Rao's government till date, no action was taken. However, the Congress government, which has come to power recently, had indiscriminately demolished the existing structures on the lines of demolitions of Ayyappa Society Houses under former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's government, he added.

Terming the heavy deployment of police led by the local MRO an outrageous act, he said, "The Deputy CM, in-charge minister, district Collector, RDO or MRO have not responded to phone calls. The Revenue Minister answered but expressed ignorance about the demolitions," he added. He alleged the demolitions were the result of wicked designs by certain vested interests to intimidate people there as the land prices there have gone up. If the houses were constructed on illegal lands, why were permissions given by the earlier district collectors, RDOs, MROs and GHMC to build houses, he asked. He recalled that the officials who forgot their responsibility in the previous government and officials who forgot the law are imprisoned today because they worked like slaves in the BRS regime. He warned that government officials acting like puppets to please their political bosses and oppressing the poor will not be tolerated. "We condemn the actions of the officials who behave like slaves. The officials should be held accountable according to the law. We want a thorough probe against the officials resorted to demolitions," he demanded.

He also recalled that the previous BRS government had released GO 118, providing a permanent solution to housing regularisation. However, "the officials acted in a wicked manner in demolishing the houses without properly implementing that law," he said.

Eatala said that people gave power to Congress with the determination to defeat KCR. But the Congress government is demolishing the houses and making the poor people scared. Is it fair to attack the poor? Is the Congress elected to demolish houses of the poor, he asked. It shows that the Congress government has no sincerity towards people's problems. He demanded the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into demolition and apologise to the affected people.