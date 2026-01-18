Eatala opposes proposal to merge Malkajgiri Corpn with Sec’bad

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Saturday strongly opposed the demand made by BRS leader and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to merge several areas of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation into the Secunderabad Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to the media, Rajender clarified that all corporators of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation belong to Malkajgiri district and not to Secunderabad. He emphasised that Malkajgiri is the most populous Lok Sabha constituency in the country and asserted that any move to remove the name of Malkajgiri from the municipal corporation was unacceptable.

Rajender further said that while he respected the history, legacy, glamour, and importance of Secunderabad, he was opposed to attempts aimed at diminishing the identity of Malkajgiri.

He questioned Talasani Srinivas Yadav on why Secunderabad was not declared a separate municipal corporation during the BRS government’s tenure.

Targeting the Congress-led state government, the BJP MP alleged large-scale irregularities in the reorganisation of municipal divisions and the finalisation of reservations. He claimed that the State government was rushing to conduct municipal elections primarily to secure funds from the Central government.

Expressing confidence in his party’s prospects, Rajender stated that the BJP enjoys a favourable atmosphere across municipal areas in the State and expressed hope that the party would