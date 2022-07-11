Eatala Rajender asks KCR to dissolve Assembly

Hyderabad: Joining the rank and file of the State party leadership on Monday, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to dissolve the Assembly.

Addressing the media here, he said the CM's defeat was the only way for Telangana people to be free from a curse. Eatala reiterated that he would contest against the TRS chief in the Gajwel Assembly constituency. He would not use uncultured language like KCR.

He claimed that people of Gajwel 'are waiting to defeat KCR; "people in Gajwel celebrated when I said I will contest against the CM in the ensuing Assembly elections."

Eatala stated that it was people of Huzurabad who have given him his current standing in politics and the credit for his victory goes to them. Recalling how the CM had objected to Congress Opposition leader Bhatti Vikramarka's critical comments on PM Modi on the floor of the State Assembly, he said, "the TRs chief stressed on giving due respect to the PM. But now he does the same what he had objected to earlier," Eatala pointed out.

The MLA cautioned KCR (this time) not to think of winning elections based on community, money, religion and inducements. He described as 'ridiculous'KCR's claim to rule country in the name of Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS), as he could not give efficient governance to four crore people of Telangana.

Eatala accused the TRS of spending Rs. 600 crore by illegally regularising IDM lands. After the Huzurabad elections, KCR had lost his mental balance. "The TRS chief will meet the same fate as the Rajapakshes in Sri Lanka; people of Gajwel are going to give me victory in the elections, he claimed.

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said the CM was desperate after sensing that the BJP graph is continually rising in the State.

He alleged that KCR is levelling charges against the PM purely for political reasons after realising that people of the State have determined to dethrone the corrupt and family rule of the TRS. "People are fed up with the government and looking to BJP for an alternative", he asserted.

The State finances are in a disarray due to mismanagement of the crisis, he said.

"KCR should have utilised his press conference for discussing precautions to help citizens affected by heavy rain across the State.

Subhash said KCR has not achieved anything during his eight years of rule, other than luring legislators of other parties into TRS.