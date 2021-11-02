  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Eatala Rajender leads with 1,269 votes after three rounds

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender
x

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender

Highlights

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is leading by 1,269 votes after three rounds. Rajender took the lead with 166 votes in first round, 192 votes in the...

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is leading by 1,269 votes after three rounds. Rajender took the lead with 166 votes in first round, 192 votes in the second round and 911 votes in the third round against the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas.

In the second round, BJP took the lead with 4,947 votes followed by TRS with 4,769 votes and 220 votes for Congress. Even in the first round, Eatala took the lead with 166 votes i.e. 4,610 votes for BJP followed by 4444 votes for TRS.

The election is expected to be out by 4 pm.

On the other hand, TRS won in the postal ballot counting. Of the total 723 votes, TRS bagged 503 votes followed by BJP which secured 159 votes and 19 votes for Congress. A total of 14 votes were declared as invalid.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X