Eatala Rajender leads with 1,269 votes after three rounds

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is leading by 1,269 votes after three rounds. Rajender took the lead with 166 votes in first round, 192 votes in the second round and 911 votes in the third round against the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas.

In the second round, BJP took the lead with 4,947 votes followed by TRS with 4,769 votes and 220 votes for Congress. Even in the first round, Eatala took the lead with 166 votes i.e. 4,610 votes for BJP followed by 4444 votes for TRS.

The election is expected to be out by 4 pm.

On the other hand, TRS won in the postal ballot counting. Of the total 723 votes, TRS bagged 503 votes followed by BJP which secured 159 votes and 19 votes for Congress. A total of 14 votes were declared as invalid.