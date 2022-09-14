Eatala Rajender not allowed to use his car!

Hyderabad: It was a sort of an unprecedented scene where an MLA was suspended from the proceedings and was not allowed to go out of the Assembly premises in his own car.

Though the suspension of members is not a new thing, never were they stopped from using their personal vehicle to go out. In the present incident, the police stopped BJP MLA Eatala Rajender from using his vehicle and put him in a police van and dropped him at his residence.

It may be mentioned here that Rajender had made a remark that the Speaker was behaving like a robot while addressing a recent meeting of the party workers.

Soon after the House met for the day, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar alleged that some BJP legislators had made certain remarks insulting the Speaker and they should not be allowed to speak in the House till they tender apology.

Rajender got up and said that he has been a member of the Legislative Assembly for 19 years and that the Speaker was a father figure for him. At this point, the Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy intervened and said the BJP members were not interested in discussing the issues and only want to create nuisance outside. That is why they were suspended in the past also, he said.

The minister insisted that Rajender should withdraw his words and apologise first and only then he should be allowed to speak.

At this juncture, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy said Rajender was a senior member. Asking him to cooperate with the House, the Speaker advised him to act as per the mood of the House.

A visibly upset Rajender asked the Speaker if the mood of the House was to send him out. "What is the mood of the House, do you want us to be in the House or outside? Is the ruling party threatening us?, he asked.

At this point, the Legislative Affairs Minister again intervened and moved a resolution urging the Speaker to suspend the member. He said he had requested the members five times to first apologise and then speak but the latter did not listen. The Speaker had put the motion to vote and announced the suspension of the member.

After the resolution was passed suspending the member, Rajender immediately left the House. But he again had to face embarrassment as the police did not allow him to use his vehicle to go home.