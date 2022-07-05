Eatala Rajender sure of BJP wresting power whenever elections held

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday said that the BJP would wrest power whenever the elections would be held in Telangana.

He said that BJP national president JP Nadda had asked them to be ready for the elections whenever they are held and said that Nadda had asked them to make the people of the State as a part of their party programmes besides asking them to remain among people all the time.

Eatala said the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned out to be a grand success. Targeting the State government, he alleged that the State government had misused public money by giving advertisements coinciding the meetings of their party.