Eatala Rajender transferred from health ministry

Telangana: In the latest development in the Eatala Rajender land grabbing case, the government approved the transfer of Rajender from the health ministry. In a release, the government said, "Health ministry portfolio to be taken away from Eatala Rajender and kept with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao."

It is learned that the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also approved the transfer of the medical, health and family welfare portfolio from the Eatala Rajender to the Chief Minister.

Investigations confirmed encroachment of assigned lands: Medak district collector

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assigned lands of the farmers in Hakimpet and Achampet villages have been grabbed, said Medak district collector.

He added that a detailed report will be submitted soon after a comprehensive survey. The survey of lands are being conducted on the behalf of Toopran RDO Ram Prakash. Six teams have been formed to conduct the digital survey at Eatala's hatcheries and surrounding assigned lands.