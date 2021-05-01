Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Eatala Rajender transferred from health ministry

Eatala Rajender
x

Eatala Rajender

Highlights

In the latest development in the Eatala Rajender land grabbing case, the government approved the transfer of Rajender from the health ministry

Telangana: In the latest development in the Eatala Rajender land grabbing case, the government approved the transfer of Rajender from the health ministry. In a release, the government said, "Health ministry portfolio to be taken away from Eatala Rajender and kept with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao."

It is learned that the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also approved the transfer of the medical, health and family welfare portfolio from the Eatala Rajender to the Chief Minister.

Investigations confirmed encroachment of assigned lands: Medak district collector

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assigned lands of the farmers in Hakimpet and Achampet villages have been grabbed, said Medak district collector.

He added that a detailed report will be submitted soon after a comprehensive survey. The survey of lands are being conducted on the behalf of Toopran RDO Ram Prakash. Six teams have been formed to conduct the digital survey at Eatala's hatcheries and surrounding assigned lands.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X